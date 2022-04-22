Hyperion Market Cap Hits $110.64 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $110.64 million and $12.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

