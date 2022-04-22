Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $7.90 on Top Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $68.03 million and approximately $335,207.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $7.90 or 0.00019493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.29 or 0.07401862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,560.49 or 1.00031413 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00035877 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,457,409 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

