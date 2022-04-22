HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.13

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $16.53. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.