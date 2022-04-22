Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $14.44. Huntington Bancshares shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 225,165 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.