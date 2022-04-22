HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $727.88.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $410.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -242.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.85 and a 200-day moving average of $603.13. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.