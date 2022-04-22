Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.00.

HUBB stock opened at $194.16 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.28.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,194,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

