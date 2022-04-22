Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.62.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.12 and a beta of 1.33. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is -79.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 686.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 760,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

