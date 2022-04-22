Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $21.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.