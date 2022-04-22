Hoo Token Price Hits $1.33 (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Hoo Token has a market cap of $109.82 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.78 or 0.07354432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,606.15 or 1.00220677 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034208 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

