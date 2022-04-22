home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Up 0.3%

home24 SE (ETR:H24Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.21 ($6.67) and last traded at €6.01 ($6.46). 110,272 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.99 ($6.44).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of home24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of home24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

