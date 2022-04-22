Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

HCMLY stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

