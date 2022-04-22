Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
HTH traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 27,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,744. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Hilltop (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
