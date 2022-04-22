Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.43 Million Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 201,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 105.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,136. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.13 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.