Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $176.36. 53,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average of $183.33.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

