Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $192,265,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Atlassian by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

