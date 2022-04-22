Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. 1,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,848. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

