Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,550 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Paylocity stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.56. 3,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,591. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

