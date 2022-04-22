Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,267,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

