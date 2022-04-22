Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $160,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on LILAK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

