Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Tobam grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 580,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,947,168. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.46.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

