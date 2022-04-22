Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DLH were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DLH by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DLH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.25. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

