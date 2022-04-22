Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $807,000 Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PFS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 2,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

