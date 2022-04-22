Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $759,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth $287,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,134. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

