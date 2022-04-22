Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $709,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.94. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.41.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

