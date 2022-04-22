Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CYBE stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $310.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

