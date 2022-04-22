Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 7,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

