Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 345,100 Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 345,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Noodles & Company as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

