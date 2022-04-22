HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.65. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.