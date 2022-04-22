Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

