Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.
NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $894.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
