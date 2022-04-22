Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $894.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.