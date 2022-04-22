Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.53

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as low as $10.26. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 6,495 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

