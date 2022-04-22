Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 6.6%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.71. 48,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,007,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Hello Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

