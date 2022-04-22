Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after buying an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after buying an additional 119,357 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

