Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 8464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Specifically, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,804. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

