Head-To-Head Survey: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Synopsys has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synopsys and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 20.18% 16.74% 10.17% My Size -8,030.54% -168.43% -134.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $4.20 billion 10.76 $757.52 million $5.78 51.12 My Size $130,000.00 55.64 -$10.52 million ($0.84) -0.34

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Synopsys and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 1 1 8 0 2.70 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synopsys presently has a consensus target price of $385.78, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. My Size has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 601.75%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than Synopsys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synopsys beats My Size on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, it provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, the company offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

My Size Company Profile (Get Rating)

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

