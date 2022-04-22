Head-To-Head Contrast: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71%

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 19.25 -$8.65 million $0.20 115.40 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 3.05 $4.22 billion $33.22 7.31

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Willis Towers Watson Public 1 2 0 0 1.67

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $244.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement. This segment also operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

