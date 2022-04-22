HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

