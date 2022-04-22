HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.40-17.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.14 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $51.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.29. 154,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,837. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average of $249.04. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $196.22 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

