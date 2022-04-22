HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.400-$17.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 billion-$61.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.24 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $49.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,837. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $196.22 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average of $249.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

