HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SPHDF stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

