HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SPHDF stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.61.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.