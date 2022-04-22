Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $23.00 at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.93.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 280,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $6,079,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

