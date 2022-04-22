Hayden Royal LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.