HashCoin (HSC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,268.00

HashCoin (HSC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $216,793.37 and approximately $6,268.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00104252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

