Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $153,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $154.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.