Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 41,532 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,532 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

