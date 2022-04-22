Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,845 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Progressive by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,498,000 after acquiring an additional 778,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

NYSE PGR opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

