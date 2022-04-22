Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

UBER opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.