Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 3M by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Shares of MMM opened at $151.77 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

