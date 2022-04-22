Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.09 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

