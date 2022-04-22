Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELHGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Celsius by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.83 and a beta of 2.01. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

